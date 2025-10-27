Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Provides Supplemental Information on 2024 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited ( (HK:0767) ) has shared an announcement.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited announced supplemental information related to its 2024 Annual Report, detailing the use of net proceeds from a subscription. The company fully utilized approximately HK$19.4 million, with 60% allocated to expanding its longevity science and biomedical products trading businesses, and 40% for general working capital. No share options were granted under the 2022 Share Option Scheme during the fiscal year 2024.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0767) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited operates in the longevity science and biomedical products trading industry. The company focuses on expanding its existing longevity science business and trading new biomedical products.

Average Trading Volume: 910,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$331.1M

