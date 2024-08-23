Zhong Ao Home Group Announces Auditor Change

Zhong Ao Home Group Limited (HK:1538) has released an update.

Zhong Ao Home Group Limited has announced a change of auditors due to an inability to agree on audit fees with Ernst & Young (EY) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Following EY’s resignation, the company’s board, with the Audit Committee’s recommendation, appointed HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the new auditor, emphasizing the decision’s alignment with shareholder interests and cost-effectiveness. The board expressed gratitude to EY for past services and welcomed HLB, anticipating no significant impact on the upcoming annual audit.

