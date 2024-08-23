Zhong An Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Dip

Zhong An Intelligent Living Service Limited (HK:2271) has released an update.

Zhong An Intelligent Living Service Limited reported a 9.9% increase in revenue for the six months ending June 30, 2024, compared to the previous year, with gross profits slightly up by 3.1%. However, the company experienced a 7.5% decline in profit for the period. Despite the reduced earnings, the total assets and net assets of the company showed marginal growth.

For further insights into HK:2271 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.