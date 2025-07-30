Zhong An Intelligent Living Service Limited Announces Strategic Partnership with Maiguanghuo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Zhong An Intelligent Living Service Limited ( (HK:2271) ) is now available.

Zhong An Intelligent Living Service Limited has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Maiguanghuo Supply Chain Co., Ltd. This partnership aims to enhance supply chain management, brand operations, and market influence by leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies. The collaboration is expected to improve customer experience and diversify the business offerings of Zhong An, potentially leading to more favorable business opportunities and enhanced competitiveness in the Chinese market.

More about Zhong An Intelligent Living Service Limited

Zhong An Intelligent Living Service Limited is primarily engaged in providing property management services, value-added services to property developers, and community value-added services in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 431,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.29B

Learn more about 2271 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

