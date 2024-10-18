Zhengwei Group Extends Share Placement Deadline

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited (HK:2147) has released an update.

Zhengwei Group Holdings Company Limited has announced an extension of the deadline for its new share placement, moving the date to November 11, 2024. This decision follows negotiations with the Placing Agent to allow more time to find investors for the shares. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to remain cautious as the completion of the placement remains uncertain.

