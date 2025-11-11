Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Schedules EGM for Director Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1527) ) has issued an announcement.

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, to consider the appointment of Mr. Yu Chi Wing as an independent non-executive director. This meeting reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its board of directors, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance.

More about Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co., Ltd is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the environmental technology sector. The company focuses on providing environmental protection solutions and technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 52,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$275.4M

