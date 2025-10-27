Zhejiang Shibao Reports Robust Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1057) ) has shared an announcement.

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. has released its unaudited third-quarter financial report for 2025, showing significant growth in both operating revenue and net profit. The company reported a 35.65% increase in operating revenue for the quarter and a 33.66% rise in net profit for the first nine months of the year. The report highlights a substantial improvement in net cash flows from operating activities, which surged by over 4,000%. These financial results indicate a strong operational performance and positive market positioning, potentially benefiting stakeholders and reinforcing the company’s competitive stance in the automotive industry.

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, operating in the automotive industry. The company primarily focuses on manufacturing and supplying steering systems for vehicles, serving both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 66.95%

Average Trading Volume: 12,243,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.04B

