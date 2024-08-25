Zhejiang Shibao Reports Robust Interim Growth

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1057) has released an update.

Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited reported a significant increase in their interim financial results for the first half of 2024, with revenue up by 54.73% and net profit attributable to shareholders soaring by 237.18% compared to the same period last year. The company also experienced a substantial improvement in net cash flows from operating activities, turning around from a negative to a positive cash flow. Additionally, the company’s total and net assets have seen a healthy growth, indicating a strong financial position.

