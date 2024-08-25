Zhejiang Expressway Reports Mixed Financials

Zhejiang Expressway Co (DE:ZHJ) has released an update.

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. has released its subsidiary Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd.’s financial report for the first half of 2024, which shows a decrease in operating income by 5.39%, a significant drop in net profit by 13.94%, and a notable negative shift in net cash flow. However, the report also presents an increase in other comprehensive income by 198.55% and a slight rise in total equity of owners by 1.46%.

