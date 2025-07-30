Zhaoke Ophthalmology Secures FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Pediatric Eye Cancer Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Zhaoke Ophthalmology Ltd. ( (HK:6622) ).

Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited announced that it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for its proprietary formulation of melphalan, aimed at treating pediatric retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer affecting young children. This designation paves the way for regulatory approval in the U.S. and offers potential market exclusivity for seven years if the drug is approved, enhancing the company’s positioning in the market and potentially benefiting stakeholders by providing a new treatment option for this rare disease.

Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and continued in the Cayman Islands. It operates in the ophthalmology industry, focusing on developing treatments for eye diseases. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in the development of innovative ophthalmic drugs.

