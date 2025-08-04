Zhaoke Ophthalmology Secures Certification for Innovative Glaucoma Device

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhaoke Ophthalmology Ltd. ( (HK:6622) ) just unveiled an update.

Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited has obtained a medical device registration certificate for its innovative tonometer, TONO-i, from the National Medical Products Administration. TONO-i is designed to be a contactless, portable, and convenient tool for measuring intraocular pressure, enhancing the company’s glaucoma franchise by addressing low diagnosis and treatment rates in China. The device is expected to improve patient compliance with glaucoma treatments by providing instant feedback on drug efficacy. The company has an exclusive distribution agreement with C&V Tech, extending its rights to market TONO-i in Greater China, Thailand, and Malaysia.

More about Zhaoke Ophthalmology Ltd.

Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and continued in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the ophthalmology industry. It specializes in innovative medical devices and treatments for eye conditions, with a particular emphasis on glaucoma management in China and other Asian markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,050,884

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.56B

