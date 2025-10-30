Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited ( (HK:1660) ).

Zhaobangji Lifestyle Holdings Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, effective from October 30, 2025. The new board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to various board committees such as Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Investment. These changes in leadership and committee roles may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1660) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 72,179,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.66B



