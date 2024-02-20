Zevia PBC Names Girish Satya as New CFO to Bolster Growth

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has released an update.

Zevia PBC has appointed Girish Satya as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 21, 2024. Satya brings over two decades of financial expertise, having held executive roles at global firms, including Backcountry and TSG Consumer Partners. His compensation package includes a $400,000 base salary, potential bonuses, and long-term incentives. Outgoing Interim CFO, Florence Neubauer, is recognized for her contributions and will continue as Senior VP. Satya’s appointment aims to leverage his extensive experience to drive financial and operational growth for Zevia PBC.

