Zevia PBC Executive Leadership Transition and New Appointment

Greig P. DeBow, Jr. will be stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Zevia PBC to explore new opportunities, with his resignation effective as of July 3, 2024. The following day, Alfred A. Guarino, who has a background with Anheuser Busch and Red Bull North America, and joined Zevia PBC in 2022, will take over the position, bringing his extensive experience in sales, strategy, and business development to the forefront of the company’s commercial operations.

