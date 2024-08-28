Zeta Resources Ltd. Unveils Annual Financial Report

Zeta Resources Ltd. (AU:ZER) has released an update.

Zeta Resources Ltd. has released its preliminary final report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, which includes key financial statements and additional information as required by ASX listing rules. The comprehensive report covers profit and loss, financial position, cash flows, changes in equity, and detailed notes to the financial statements. This essential information provides shareholders and potential investors with insight into the company’s financial health.

