Zeta Resources Awaits Investment Sale News

Zeta Resources Limited (ASX: ZER), an investment holding company with a focus on various resource sectors, has requested an immediate trading halt of its securities. The halt is in place pending a forthcoming announcement about an investment sale transaction, which is expected to occur by Thursday, 3 October 2024, or sooner if the announcement is made before this date.

