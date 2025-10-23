Zeo ScientifiX Poised for Growth with New Florida Law

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Zeo ScientifiX ( (ZEOX) ).

On October 23, 2025, ZEO ScientifiX announced its readiness to leverage Florida’s new stem cell law, SB 1768, which took effect on July 1, 2025. The law allows licensed physicians to administer non-FDA-approved stem cell therapies for various medical indications, potentially expanding the market for ZEO’s regenerative products. The legislation is expected to increase demand for ZEO’s products, attract medical tourists, and facilitate revenue growth and clinical trial advancements. ZEO is also expanding its research and laboratory facilities to support its growth and maintain leadership in biologics research and compliance.

More about Zeo ScientifiX

ZEO ScientifiX™, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in regenerative therapies, including birth tissue biologics, whole blood processing, and exosome nanoparticle science. The company operates from Nova Southeastern University’s Collaborative Center for Research and produces proprietary products such as Zofin™ and Patient Pure X™ (PPX™) in an FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant laboratory.

Average Trading Volume: 15,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.45M

Find detailed analytics on ZEOX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue