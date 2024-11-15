Zeo ScientifiX Collaborates on Innovative Hair Loss Solution

Zeo ScientifiX ( (ZEOX) ) has issued an announcement.

Robin L. Smith, M.D., M.B.A., a co-founder of Exotropin, LLC, is set to present at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals meeting about the innovative use of exosomes in aesthetics. Exotropin, known for developing advanced cosmeceuticals, is collaborating with ZEO on products like ZEO HAIR GROW™ Powered By Exotropin™, which targets the growing hair loss market. This product leverages exosomes to enhance scalp and hair health, promising a multi-faceted approach to achieving fuller, thicker hair.

For an in-depth examination of ZEOX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.