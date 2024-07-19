Zenvia Inc. Submits SEC Compliance Report

Zenvia (ZENV) has released an update.

Zenvia Inc., a Brazil-based company, has submitted a report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for July 2024, as required for foreign private issuers. The report, signed by CEO Cassio Bobsin, confirms that Zenvia will file annual reports using Form 20-F. This filing keeps investors informed about the company’s adherence to SEC regulations and provides insights into its corporate governance.

