Zentek Readies Launch for ZenGUARD™ Air Filters in Canadian Market

The latest announcement is out from Zentek ( (TSE:ZEN) ).

Zentek is preparing to launch its ZenGUARD™ Enhanced Air Filters in Canada, prioritizing necessary documentation to comply with regulatory standards. The company aims to initiate sales by March 2025, leveraging its manufacturing partner’s network and government procurement opportunities to drive growth. ZenGUARD™ Enhanced Air Filters have been validated as safe and effective, making them eligible for government purchase, which could enhance Zentek’s market positioning and provide potential cost and emission savings for government agencies.

More about Zentek

Zentek Ltd. is an intellectual property development and commercialization company that focuses on medical devices, including ZenGUARD™ Enhanced Air Filters and Surgical Masks. The company operates under a medical device establishment licence and adheres to Canadian Medical Device Regulations and ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System standards.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 49,844

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $101.2M

