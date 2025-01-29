Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces New Study for Azenosertib

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( (ZNTL) ) has issued an announcement.

On January 29, 2025, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals announced the development plan for their WEE1 inhibitor product candidate, azenosertib, focusing on patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). The company, aligned with the FDA, intends to initiate the DENALI Part 2 study in the first half of 2025, with the potential for accelerated approval. Clinical results highlighted meaningful azenosertib activity, showing an objective response rate (ORR) of approximately 35% in heavily-pretreated patients, with a median duration of response of about 5.5 months. The safety profile was consistent with previous findings, showing no new safety signals.

More about Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The company’s primary product candidate is azenosertib, which aims to address unmet medical needs in oncology, particularly focusing on patients with Cyclin E1+ platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,588,364

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $171M

