Zensar Technologies Schedules Earnings Call for Q2FY26 Results

Zensar Technologies Limited ( (IN:ZENSARTECH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zensar Technologies Limited has announced an earnings call scheduled for October 31, 2025, to discuss its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The call will be conducted virtually and will feature key executives, including the CEO and CFO, who will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Zensar’s market positioning and future prospects.

More about Zensar Technologies Limited

Zensar Technologies Limited is a prominent player in the technology services industry, offering a range of IT solutions and services. The company is headquartered in Pune, India, and focuses on providing digital transformation services to clients across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 36,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 183.1B INR

