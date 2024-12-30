Zenova Group PLC: Change in Major Shareholding

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Zenova Group Plc ( (GB:ZED) ) has issued an announcement.

Zenova Group PLC has announced a change in major holdings, following Jonathan Rowland’s acquisition of voting rights. The transaction increased his stake to 7.8%, amounting to 11 million voting rights, marking a significant move from the previous holding of 9 million rights. This change highlights a strategic shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its future governance and decision-making processes.

More about Zenova Group Plc

YTD Price Performance: -83.82%

Average Trading Volume: 417,134

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £771.2K

Find detailed analytics on ZED stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.