Zenova Group PLC: Change in Major Shareholding

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Zenova Group Plc ( (GB:ZED) ) has issued an announcement.
Zenova Group PLC has announced a change in major holdings, following Jonathan Rowland’s acquisition of voting rights. The transaction increased his stake to 7.8%, amounting to 11 million voting rights, marking a significant move from the previous holding of 9 million rights. This change highlights a strategic shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its future governance and decision-making processes.
More about Zenova Group Plc
YTD Price Performance: -83.82%
Average Trading Volume: 417,134
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £771.2K
Find detailed analytics on ZED stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.