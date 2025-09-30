Zenith Minerals to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting for Share Issuance Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zenith Minerals Limited ( (AU:ZNC) ) has issued an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 5, 2025, where shareholders will vote on a resolution to issue 60,000,000 shares to Ida Metal Investments Pty Ltd. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to raise capital and potentially strengthen its market position, although voting exclusions apply to certain stakeholders to ensure fairness.

More about Zenith Minerals Limited

Zenith Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of minerals, catering to various market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 1,373,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$76.77M

