Zenith Minerals Announces Options Cessation

Zenith Minerals Limited (AU:ZNC) has released an update.

Zenith Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of 750,000 options due to their expiry without being exercised or converted. This financial move, dated July 14, 2024, affects options that were set to expire at a price of $0.379. Such corporate actions are critical for investors tracking the company’s capital structure and potential impact on stock performance.

