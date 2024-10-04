Zenith Energy Optimistic in Legal Dispute

Zenith Energy (GB:ZEN) has released an update.

Zenith Energy Ltd. reports progress in its legal battle against SMP Energies over drilling service failures at the Tilapia oilfield, with a recent appellate court decision favoring Zenith’s fully owned subsidiary AAOGC and an upcoming final court submission scheduled for October 2024. The company is optimistic about a potential favorable ruling in March 2025 to recover significant commercial damages, and has appointed new legal counsel to strengthen its case.

For further insights into GB:ZEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.