Zenith Energy Advances Uranium Exploration in Italy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Zenith Energy ( (GB:ZEN) ) is now available.

Zenith Energy Ltd. has submitted applications for exploration permits for Italy’s largest uranium deposits, Val Vedello and Novazza, marking a significant step in the redevelopment of these resources. The acceptance of these applications by the Lombardy region is a milestone, positioning Zenith to advance its exploration program, which aligns with Italy’s evolving energy strategy that now shows openness to nuclear energy development. The company plans to leverage existing infrastructure to minimize costs and expedite exploration, aiming to establish a significant market presence in the uranium sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ZEN) stock is a Hold with a £2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zenith Energy stock, see the GB:ZEN Stock Forecast page.

More about Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd. is an international energy production and development company, with a focus on responsible energy-production activities. Through its Italian subsidiary, Canoel Italia S.p.A., the company is involved in the exploration and development of Italy’s largest uranium deposits, Val Vedello and Novazza, aiming to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 497,027

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £8.38M

Learn more about ZEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue