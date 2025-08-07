ZCCM-IH Involved in Constitutional Court Case Over Mopani Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ZCCM Investments Holdings ( (FR:MLZAM) ) has issued an announcement.

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc has been added as a party to a Constitutional Court case challenging a 2024 transaction involving Mopani Copper Mines Plc and International Resources Holdings. The petitioner argues that the transaction, executed when Mopani was wholly owned by ZCCM-IH, should have been approved by Parliament as it constitutes a significant state asset disposal. ZCCM-IH contests this claim, asserting that the transaction does not fall under the constitutional requirements for parliamentary approval. The outcome of this case could have implications for ZCCM-IH’s operations and its handling of state assets.

More about ZCCM Investments Holdings

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc is a state-controlled investment company based in Zambia. It operates in the mining sector, primarily focusing on investments in copper mining and related activities. The company is involved in managing and holding shares in various mining companies, contributing significantly to the Zambian economy.

For a thorough assessment of MLZAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue