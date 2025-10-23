Zai Lab to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zai Lab Ltd ( (HK:9688) ) just unveiled an update.

Zai Lab Limited announced that its Audit Committee will review and approve the company’s unaudited quarterly results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 6, 2025. Following the approval, the company plans to publish the results and hold a live earnings teleconference to discuss the outcomes, indicating a proactive approach to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9688) stock is a Hold with a HK$22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zai Lab Ltd stock, see the HK:9688 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zai Lab Ltd

Zai Lab Limited is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on developing and commercializing innovative therapies. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in the healthcare industry, primarily dealing with pharmaceutical products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 15,369,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$25.45B

For an in-depth examination of 9688 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue