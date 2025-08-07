Zai Lab Limited Files Quarterly Report with SEC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zai Lab Ltd ( (HK:9688) ) just unveiled an update.

Zai Lab Limited announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This regulatory filing is significant for stakeholders as it provides detailed insights into the company’s financial performance and operational status, which can impact its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9688) stock is a Buy with a HK$24.34 price target.

More about Zai Lab Ltd

Zai Lab Limited is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with operations in Shanghai, China, and Cambridge, USA. The company focuses on developing and commercializing innovative therapies, primarily targeting oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 15,053,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.34B



