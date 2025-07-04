Zaggle Secures Three-Year Contract with Apollo Health

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited ( (IN:ZAGGLE) ) is now available.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has announced a significant agreement with Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited and its subsidiaries. Under this domestic contract, Zaggle will provide its Zaggle Zoyer and Zaggle Save propositions, focusing on employee expense management and benefits, over a three-year period. This partnership is expected to enhance Zaggle’s market positioning by expanding its client base in the healthcare sector, potentially leading to increased revenue and growth opportunities.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited operates in the financial technology industry, offering products and services such as employee expense management and benefits solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative financial solutions to enhance operational efficiency for businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 81,432

Current Market Cap: 55.49B INR

