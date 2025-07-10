ZACROS Corporation Announces Treasury Stock Disposal for Directors and Executives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Fujimori Kogyo Co ( (JP:7917) ) is now available.

ZACROS Corporation has announced a decision by its Board of Directors to dispose of treasury stock as restricted stock for its directors and executive officers. This move is part of a compensation system aimed at enhancing corporate value and aligning interests with shareholders. The disposal involves 15,100 shares of common stock, with directors receiving shares as compensation and executive officers receiving monetary claims to be contributed in kind. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable value creation and stakeholder alignment.

