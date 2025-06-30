YXT.com Announces Leadership Changes with New CFO Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR ( (YXT) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, YXT.com Group Holding Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Pun Leung Liu from his roles as Director and Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons, with no disputes involved. Following his departure, Mr. Yazhou Wu was appointed as the new Director, and Mr. Shen Cao, previously Vice President of Investment Relations, was named the new CFO. Mr. Cao joined YXT.com in May 2025 and has a background in asset management and civil engineering.

Spark’s Take on YXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YXT is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by YXT’s financial difficulties, which pose significant risks. Technical analysis provides some short-term positive signals, while valuation suggests potential undervaluation. However, the lack of earnings call and corporate events data limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on YXT stock, click here.

More about YXT.COM Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR

YXT.com Group Holding Limited is a technology company specializing in AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions. The company aims to empower people and organizational development through technology, focusing on enhancing enterprise productivity with tech-enabled talent learning and AI-augmented task copilots. YXT.com has garnered recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies and operates in China through Jiangsu Radnova Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. The company has also established a presence in Singapore to serve international markets under the ‘Radnova’ trademark.

Average Trading Volume: 84,302

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $175.2M

Find detailed analytics on YXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue