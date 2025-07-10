Yunnan Energy Receives First Dividend from Dayao Green Energy Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited ( (HK:1298) ) has shared an update.

Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited announced the receipt of its first dividend distribution from its investment in Dayao Green Energy, amounting to approximately RMB593,000. This dividend reflects the early profitability and strong cash-generating capability of Dayao’s photovoltaic projects, aligning with Yunnan Energy’s strategy to improve profitability and create shareholder value through strategic investments in green energy.

More about Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited

Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited operates in the green energy sector, focusing on acquiring minority stakes in high-quality green-energy assets. The company is involved in photovoltaic projects and aims to enhance profitability and long-term growth by investing in sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 15,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$192.8M

See more insights into 1298 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue