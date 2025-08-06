Yunnan Energy International Issues Profit Warning Amid Increased Losses

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited ( (HK:1298) ).

Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant increase in net loss for the first half of 2025, ranging from HK$2.5 million to HK$3.0 million, compared to a HK$0.3 million loss in the same period of 2024. The increased loss is attributed to a decrease in demand for certain agricultural commodities and higher income tax expenses in its supply chain business.

More about Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited

Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited operates in the supply chain industry, focusing on agricultural commodities such as panax notoginseng. The company is listed on the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges.

