Yunfeng Financial Group Reallocates Funds for Growth

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has announced a strategic re-allocation of its unutilized net proceeds from a previous share subscription, amounting to HK$1,224.6 million. The Board has resolved to optimize the proceeds by directing HK$724.6 million towards the Group’s principal investment activities and re-allocating the remaining HK$500 million for general working capital. This financial maneuvering is part of the Group’s effort to enhance the utilization of its capital and is expected to be fully implemented by December 31, 2027.

