Yun Lee Marine Announces Final Dividend

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited (HK:2682) has released an update.

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited has declared a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the financial year ending on 31 March 2024. Shareholders must update their registration by 04 September 2024 to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid out on 26 September 2024. The announcement comes as a status update to a previous disclosure, highlighting the update in the Ex-dividend date.

