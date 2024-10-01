Yumbah Aquaculture Bolsters Stake in East 33 Limited

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

East 33 Limited has experienced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Yumbah Aquaculture Ltd increasing its voting power from 69.61% to 71.14% through acquisitions of shares. The increase is a result of Yumbah accepting the offers made in its off-market takeover bid and additional on-market acquisitions. This substantial change consolidates Yumbah’s position as a major player in the ownership of East 33 Limited.

