Yum China Awards Equity to Incentivize Employees

Yum China Holdings, Inc. has announced the grant of 70,919 restricted share units to 925 employees, primarily restaurant general managers, under its 2022 Long Term Incentive Plan, with no purchase price required from grantees. The awarded RSUs will vest over a three-year period, contingent on continued service, and are subject to a clawback mechanism in case of certain misconduct. The grant aims to incentivize employees outside of the senior management team and align their interests with the company’s growth.

