Yuexiu Property Secures HK$600M Loan with Shareholding Clause

Yuexiu Property Co (DE:GUZA) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited has secured a HK$600 million term loan facility with a one-year term from a lender, under the condition that its controlling shareholder, Yue Xiu Enterprises, maintains at least a 30% shareholding and management control of the company. As of the announcement, Yue Xiu holds about 44% of Yuexiu Property’s issued shares. This financial move could affect the company’s stability and investor decisions based on Yue Xiu’s continued influence.

For further insights into DE:GUZA stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.