Yues International Holdings Announces Auditor Change

The latest announcement is out from Yues International Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1529) ).

Yues International Holdings Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced a change in its auditing firm due to an inability to agree on audit fees with its previous auditor, Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited. The company has appointed Moore CPA Limited as the new auditor, citing Moore’s experience, independence, and capability to maintain audit quality as reasons for the change. The board believes this transition will not impact the company’s annual audit or results.

More about Yues International Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,028,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$243.5M

