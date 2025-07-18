Yue Da International Holdings Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yue Da International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0629) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yue Da International Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles and functions. The board consists of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Ji Hulin serving as the Chairman. The announcement also details the membership of the board committees, including the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, highlighting the leadership and governance structure of the company.

More about Yue Da International Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 112,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$409M

See more insights into 0629 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

