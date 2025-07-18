Yue Da International Holdings Announces Board and Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yue Da International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0629) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yue Da International Holdings Limited announced a series of changes in its board of directors and authorized representatives, effective from July 18, 2025. Dr. Teng Songsong has been appointed as an executive director, bringing a wealth of medical and research experience to the company. Concurrently, Mr. Wu Shengquan has resigned from his position as an executive director but will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Mr. Ji Hulin has been appointed as an authorized representative of the company. These changes reflect a strategic reorganization within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its operational focus and stakeholder relations.

More about Yue Da International Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 112,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$409M

Find detailed analytics on 0629 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

