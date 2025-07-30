Yue Da International Expands Financial Services with New Factoring Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yue Da International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0629) ) has provided an announcement.

Yue Da International Holdings Limited announced a discloseable transaction involving a factoring agreement between its subsidiary, Yueda Commercial Factoring, and Yancheng Guannan. The agreement, effective from July 30, 2025, to July 28, 2027, includes a revolving credit limit of RMB28,000,000 with an annual interest rate and administration fee of 8.2%. This transaction, which exceeds a 5% but is less than 25% applicable percentage ratio under the Listing Rules, is significant for the company as it expands its financial services offerings and strengthens its market position in the accounts receivable financing sector.

Yue Da International Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates through its subsidiary Yueda Commercial Factoring, which is based in the PRC. The company specializes in providing factoring, accounts receivable management, and collection services, along with factoring consultancy.

