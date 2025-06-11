YTO International Express Passes All AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

YTO International Express and Supply Chain Technology Limited ( (HK:6123) ) has provided an update.

YTO International Express and Supply Chain Technology Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2025, were passed. This includes the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, and authorization for share repurchase and issuance mandates, indicating strong shareholder support and potential strategic flexibility for the company.

More about YTO International Express and Supply Chain Technology Limited

YTO International Express and Supply Chain Technology Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on express delivery and supply chain technology services.

Average Trading Volume: 195,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$438.9M

See more insights into 6123 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.