YT Realty Group Plans Key Financial Meeting

YT Realty Group (HK:0075) has released an update.

YT Realty Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 29, 2024, to approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and to discuss the possibility of issuing an interim dividend. The company, led by Chairman and Managing Director Wong Hy Sky, along with a board of executive and independent directors, will also publish these results following the meeting.

For further insights into HK:0075 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.