YSB Inc. Announces Share Repurchase and Director’s Increased Stake

YSB Inc. ( (HK:9885) ) has shared an update.

YSB Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a voluntary share repurchase plan and an increase in shareholding by an executive director. The company plans to repurchase up to HKD100 million worth of shares, believing its current share price undervalues its business prospects. This move is seen as a demonstration of confidence in the company’s long-term growth. Additionally, executive director Mr. Fei Chen has acquired 50,000 shares, further indicating strong confidence in the company’s future.

