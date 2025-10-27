YSB Inc. Announces HKD100 Million Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

YSB Inc. ( (HK:9885) ) has provided an announcement.

YSB Inc., incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a voluntary share repurchase plan. The company plans to repurchase shares worth up to HKD100 million, with a recent buyback of 100,000 shares at an average price of HKD9.7712 per share. This move reflects the board’s belief that the current share price undervalues the company’s true potential and demonstrates confidence in its long-term growth prospects. The repurchased shares will be canceled, and the company will continue to comply with relevant regulations while exercising discretion over the repurchase plan.

