YPF Appoints New Chief Audit Officer Amid Organizational Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( (YPF) ) has shared an update.

On June 27, 2025, YPF Sociedad Anónima announced a change in its first-level organizational structure with the appointment of Mr. Juan José Mata as the new Chief Audit Officer, effective from July 14, 2025. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s audit capabilities, with Mr. Javier Fevre continuing to contribute to the team under the new leadership, potentially impacting YPF’s operational efficiency and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (YPF) stock is a Buy with a $59.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on YPF Sociedad Anonima stock, see the YPF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on YPF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YPF is a Outperform.

YPF’s strong financial recovery and operational achievements are offset by financial challenges, including increased debt and negative free cash flow. The technical analysis indicates mixed market momentum, and while the valuation suggests potential undervaluation, the lack of dividend yield is a downside. The earnings call highlighted both significant achievements and financial pressures, resulting in a balanced stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on YPF stock, click here.

More about YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima is a leading company in the energy sector, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, YPF plays a significant role in the Argentine energy market, focusing on both upstream and downstream operations.

Average Trading Volume: 2,131,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.3B

See more insights into YPF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue