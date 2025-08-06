YPF Acquires Vaca Muerta Inversiones for $500 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( (YPF) ) has shared an update.

On August 6, 2025, YPF Sociedad Anónima announced a significant strategic move by entering into a share purchase agreement with Total Austral S.A. to acquire Vaca Muerta Inversiones S.A.U. for USD 500 million. This acquisition, pending certain conditions, will grant YPF a 45% interest in the La Escalonada and Rincón La Ceniza blocks in Neuquén, enhancing its position in the Vaca Muerta region and potentially impacting its market standing and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (YPF) stock is a Buy with a $59.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on YPF Sociedad Anonima stock, see the YPF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YPF is a Outperform.

YPF’s strong financial recovery and operational achievements are offset by financial challenges, including increased debt and negative free cash flow. The technical analysis indicates mixed market momentum, and while the valuation suggests potential undervaluation, the lack of dividend yield is a downside. The earnings call highlighted both significant achievements and financial pressures, resulting in a balanced stock score.

More about YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima is a leading company in the energy sector, primarily engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and focuses on leveraging its resources in the Vaca Muerta region, a key area for unconventional oil and gas development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,805,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.85B

